CTD arrests eight terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested eight alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 21 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism in which 21 suspects were interrogated and eight alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members Akhtar Nawaz, Fawadullah, Faqeer Muhammad, Asif Nawaz, Ziaur Rehman and Atiq Ahmed, ISIS members Muhammad Usman and Bashir, he added.

The spokesman said that 2.53 grams of explosives, one IED, one hand grenade, 3.5 feet of prima card, 15 feet of protective fuse wire, four detonators, a tape, three phones, four magazines of banned organization, nine books, 22 stickers, seven banned books, two receipt books, one match box and Rs 26,420 in cash were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The spokesman added that 402 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 22,921 people were checked, 118 suspects arrested, 89 FIRs registered and 28 recoveries were made.