Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Eight Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CTD arrests eight terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested eight alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 21 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism in which 21 suspects were interrogated and eight alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members Akhtar Nawaz, Fawadullah, Faqeer Muhammad, Asif Nawaz, Ziaur Rehman and Atiq Ahmed, ISIS members Muhammad Usman and Bashir, he added.

The spokesman said that 2.53 grams of explosives, one IED, one hand grenade, 3.5 feet of prima card, 15 feet of protective fuse wire, four detonators, a tape, three phones, four magazines of banned organization, nine books, 22 stickers, seven banned books, two receipt books, one match box and Rs 26,420 in cash were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The spokesman added that 402 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 22,921 people were checked, 118 suspects arrested, 89 FIRs registered and 28 recoveries were made.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab ISIS From

Recent Stories

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

43 minutes ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.