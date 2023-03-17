UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Facilitator Of Police Lines Suicide Bomber

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CTD arrests facilitator of Police Lines suicide bomber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested the facilitator of the suicide bomber of Peshawar Police Lines.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Additional Inspector General (AIG) CTD, Shaukat Abbas said that planning for attack on Police Lines was made in Afghanistan, which was carried out by the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Al-Ihrar Group.

He said that the masterminds and handlers of the Police Lines suicide bombing attack have been traced while an accomplice of the suicide bomber, Imtiaz Khan has also been arrested.

Both the suicide bomber and his accomplice Imtiaz have got training in a centre of Afghanistan.

The AIG CTD said that the mastermind of the suicide attack has been identified as Ghafaar alias Salman, who was in contact with the suicide bomber on the day of the attack. The organizational name of the suicide bomber was Qari and the name of his facilitator was also known, but it could not be revealed at this stage.

