UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Arrests Five Al-Qaeda's Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:20 PM

CTD arrests five Al-Qaeda's terrorists

Five terrorists running Al-Qaeda's media cell have been arrested from Gujranwala in a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency on Friday

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Five terrorists running Al-Qaeda's media cell have been arrested from Gujranwala in a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency on Friday.According to CTD officials, intelligence agencies had been keeping a track of the terrorists for several months and collecting information on them.

The arrested men have been identified as Asim Akbar, Abdullah, Umair, Ahmed alias Qasim, Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Yaqoob.CTD officials said the "suspected terrorists were planning to carry out an attack in Gujranwala and that they recovered improvised explosive devices (IED), suicide jackets and weapons from them".Officials further said the suspected terrorists were "running an Al-Qaeda media cell" and were also "sending funds to the leadership based in Afghanistan".They added the suspected terrorists had recently shifted the network from Karachi to Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Karachi Attack Afghanistan Suicide Gujranwala Media From

Recent Stories

PM says NAB will be kept away from business commun ..

28 minutes ago

AJK President assures complete facilitation of spe ..

39 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 150, traded at Rs 88,050 per t ..

5 minutes ago

Opponents make plan to fail Baluchistan govt: Sour ..

49 minutes ago

Annual growth of Rs450 billion in circular debt a ..

50 minutes ago

Road accidents claim two lives in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.