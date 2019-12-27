Five terrorists running Al-Qaeda's media cell have been arrested from Gujranwala in a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency on Friday

Gujranwala (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Five terrorists running Al-Qaeda's media cell have been arrested from Gujranwala in a joint operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and an intelligence agency on Friday.According to CTD officials, intelligence agencies had been keeping a track of the terrorists for several months and collecting information on them.

The arrested men have been identified as Asim Akbar, Abdullah, Umair, Ahmed alias Qasim, Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Yaqoob.CTD officials said the "suspected terrorists were planning to carry out an attack in Gujranwala and that they recovered improvised explosive devices (IED), suicide jackets and weapons from them".Officials further said the suspected terrorists were "running an Al-Qaeda media cell" and were also "sending funds to the leadership based in Afghanistan".They added the suspected terrorists had recently shifted the network from Karachi to Gujranwala.