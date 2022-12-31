UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Five Alleged Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 03:00 PM

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested five alleged terrorists during intelligence based operations across Punjab.

A spokesman for the CTD said the CTD conducted 24 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province and 24 suspects were interrogated while five alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said accused were identified as Israr Ahmed, Farooq Shah, Saifullah, Syed Shah Zeib Iqbal and Ahmed Khan who belonged to various banned organisations.

The spokesman said 5,960-grams of explosives, one IED bomb, 6.9 feet safety fuse, three detonators, two pistols and 21 rounds, one battery, a receipt book, 15 pamphlets of banned organization, two cell phones and Rs 16,330 were recovered from them.

During the current week, a total of 504 combing operations were conducted with the help of policeand law enforcement agencies, he said and added that 21,682 persons were checked, 153 suspects were arrested while 123 FIRs were registered besides 67 recoveries.

Related Topics

Punjab From

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Chile

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievem ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler lauds emirate&#039;s achievements in 2022

1 hour ago
 President calls for accelerated engagements, coope ..

President calls for accelerated engagements, cooperation with Norway in diverse ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sp ..

DEWA encourages active lifestyle by organising, sponsoring sporting competitions

3 hours ago
 IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

4 hours ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.