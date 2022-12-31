CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested five alleged terrorists during intelligence based operations across Punjab.

A spokesman for the CTD said the CTD conducted 24 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province and 24 suspects were interrogated while five alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said accused were identified as Israr Ahmed, Farooq Shah, Saifullah, Syed Shah Zeib Iqbal and Ahmed Khan who belonged to various banned organisations.

The spokesman said 5,960-grams of explosives, one IED bomb, 6.9 feet safety fuse, three detonators, two pistols and 21 rounds, one battery, a receipt book, 15 pamphlets of banned organization, two cell phones and Rs 16,330 were recovered from them.

During the current week, a total of 504 combing operations were conducted with the help of policeand law enforcement agencies, he said and added that 21,682 persons were checked, 153 suspects were arrested while 123 FIRs were registered besides 67 recoveries.