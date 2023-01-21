UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Five Alleged Terrorists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 08:34 PM

CTD arrests five alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested five alleged terrorists during intelligence based operations across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab on Saturday arrested five alleged terrorists during intelligence based operations across Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 36 intelligence-based operations in province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which five alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said among the arrested terrorists were Muhammad Musa, a member of the banned organization Daesh, Abdul Hanan of Lashkar Jhangvi, Rahmat Ali of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and two members of Sipah Sahaba Pakistan, Muawiya and Muhammad Arabi.

The spokesman said that three books, three receipt books, 64 pamphlets, 20 stickers of banned outfits, a mobile phone and 26710 rupees in cash had been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places, he said.

Furthermore, during this week, a total of 458 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police and law and enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these combing operations, 21857 persons were checked, 97 suspects were arrested , 52 FIRs were registered and 25 recoveries were made.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind the bars, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Mobile From

Recent Stories

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Fi ..

Final of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Final on Sunday

58 seconds ago
 Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban li ..

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

20 seconds ago
 Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in L ..

Girls allegedly involved in beating classmate in LHC school secure pre-arrest ba ..

33 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergenc ..

Chairman NHA visits Balochistan to review emergency operation launched after sno ..

1 minute ago
 Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI ..

Shami helps India hammer New Zealand to clinch ODI series

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League result

Football: English Premier League result

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.