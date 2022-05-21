CTD arrests five 'suspected terrorists'

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested five suspected criminals, belonging to different defunct organisations during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested five suspected criminals, belonging to different defunct organisations during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab.

A spokesman for the CTD said that 22 IBOs were conducted across Punjab and 23 suspects were interrogated.

The arrested people included Abdul Raziq, son of Jeelani of defunct organisation Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), Sanaullah, son of Abdul of BNA, Lal Zada, son of Syedullah from Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Muhammad Abu Sufiiyan, son of Ghulam Mujtaba from TGI and Muhammad Imran Raza, son of Muhammad Aslam Javed TTP.

The spokesman said that four FIR have been registered against the arrested suspects while explosive 570gm, an improvised explosive device, safety fuse 7 feet, a hand-grenade, four non-electric detonator, a pistol 30-bore with 7 bullets, 11 banned literature, a flag of banned organisation TTP, five cell phones, a vehicle (truck) and Rs 23,490 in cash were recovered from the suspects.

During this week, 431 combing operations were also conducted with the help of local police and law enforcement agencies. During these operations, 16,169 persons were checked, 99 suspects were arrested and 73 FIRs were registered besides 33 recoveries, the spokesman added.