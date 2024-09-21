CTD Arrests Five Suspects In 65 IBOs Across Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five suspects with alleged links to terrorist organisations in 65 intelligence-based operations carried out in Punjab on Saturday.
In a statement, the Punjab CTD said it carries out operations and obtains intelligence across the province regularly to thwart terrorism-related activities.
The CTD said 63 individuals were interrogated from Lahore, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.
Three of the arrested suspects were identified as Amjadur Rehman from Toba Tek Singh, Sher Ali from Jhang and Zahab Ullah from Lahore — who it said were connected to the banned group Fitna-al-Khawarij (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan).
The other two were Tayyab Raees from Bahawalpur, who CTD said was associated with the militant Islamic State group (IS) — also known as Daish — and Baaz Khan, alias Bahar Khan, from Mianwali.
In this regard, five FIRs were filed against the individuals under Pakistan Explosives Act and Anti-Terrorism Act.
The Punjab CTD carried out 980 operations this week resulting in the screening of 32,662 individuals, the statement added.
“These operations resulted in the arrest of 109 suspects and the registration of 102 FIRs with 88 recoveries reported.” It added that CTD is working towards “the goal of a safer Punjab,” and was determined to “root out the scourge of terrorism”.
