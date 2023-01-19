UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Five Suspects In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

CTD arrests five suspects in Lahore

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Thursday to have arrested five suspects from various parts of Punjab

A team of CTD conducted 13 combing and search operations and interrogated 664 suspects.

After biometric verification of 355 people, law enforcers arrested five suspects and recovered explosive material and weapons.

Six cases were registered against the arrested suspects in Nankana, Rawalpindi,Chakwal, Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan.

Further investigation was underway.

