CTD arrests five terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has smashed Indian terrorism plan as five terrorists funded by RAW have been arrested from Shahdara area here.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Samarqand, Abdul Rehman, Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah.

Weapons, explosives, grenades, besides Indian Currency and visas were recovered from the suspects who had planned to target the Punjab Civil Secretariat and other sensitive places,said official sources.

Several photographs of important buildings were also found in their cellular phones data.

An investigation has been started after registration of FIR against these terrorists.