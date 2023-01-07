CTD arrests five terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five alleged terrorists linked with proscribed TTP organization.

A spokesman for the CTD on Saturday said that the alleged terrorists were arrested during an intelligence based operation.

The accused were identified as Inamul Haq, Maskeenullah, Wahid Khan, Sher Naqeeb and Shah Wali of an outlawed organisation-TTP.

The CTD also recovered explosive material, weapon and equipment to make suicide jacket, the spokesman said.

Four cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the CTD with law enforcement agencies conducted 526 combing operationsduring a week in which 130 suspects were taken into custody whereas 21,227 peoplewere interrogated.