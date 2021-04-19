CTD arrests five terrorists in Jamshoro

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims of having arrested five terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid in Jamshoro district on Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims of having arrested five terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

According to a FIR lodged late Sunday night, the CTD and the Rangers also recovered 2 suicide jackets, 6 hand grenades, 3 SMGs, 2 9mm pistols, 2 police uniforms, a map of Police Training Center Saeedabad and mobile phones from their possession.

The terrorists had been identified as Sheeraz Akbar alias Hamza,Liaquat Ali alias Huzaifa, Mirwaiz alias Hasham, Aamir Khan alias Umar and Nigar Ali alias Zaid.

According to the CTD's officials, Aamir and Nigar were suicide bombers.

During the interrogation the terrorists told the police that they planned to carry out a terrorist attack at PTS Saeedabad for which they had completed the work of recee.

They had even recorded the video statements of the 2 suicide bombers which were supposed to be released after the attack.

The terrorists also confessed of their involved in at least 6 terrorist attacks carried out from February, 2018, to August, 2019.

They were involved in the February 3, 2018, suicide blast during a volleyball match in Swat in which 11 soldiers including a captain were martyred.

The group was part of the attack on a convoy of the army and Frontier Constabulary in Kachlak, Balochistan, in April, 2018, in which 7 soldiers were martyred and 15 were injured.

They planted an improvised explosive device at the shop of a trader in Peshawar in June, 2018, because the trader had refused to pay extortion money.

One of the team's attack in the judges' colony in Peshawar in February, 2019, was foiled by the security forces.

They were responsible for the suicide blast at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bux in Lahore on May 8, 2019, which left 10 people dead and 25 injured.

In August, 2019, they attacked Ameer of Aman Lashkar Malak Motabaz Khan in Dir.

The group was involved in several other attacks on the security forces in Sawat, Jamrud, Lowargai, Landikotal and other areas.

The FIR has been registered at the CTD's police station in Hyderabad on the state's complaint by Sub Inspector Roshan Ali Shaikh.

The arrested terrorists have been booked under section 7 of Anti Terrorist Act, 1997, and section 4/5 of Explosive Substance Act.