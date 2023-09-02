CTD arrests five woman terrorists of Daesh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five women terrorists of Daesh from Lahore and Sheikhupura on Saturday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorists were arrested in Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore and Sheikhupura. Three women were arrested from Lahore while two were arrested from Sheikhupura.

Banned literature, cash, weapons and mobile phones were also recovered from them.