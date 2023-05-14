UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Four Alleged Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested four alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations in different areas of the province.

According to a spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 25 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province in which 25 suspects were interrogated and four alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The accused included Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Daesh members Salman, Malik Israr, Sher Zaman, and Sher Muhammad, he added.

The spokesman said that explosives 520-grams, one IED bomb, two rocket shells, seven booster shells RPG, four detonators, safety fuse wire 6-feet, two prima cards, one pistol, six rounds, 26 pamphlets, 30 stickers, cell phone and 24,340 rupees were recovered from them.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police had registered four cases against the alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Gujranwala, he added.

The spokesman added that 248 combing operations were also conducted during the current week with thehelp of police and security agencies in which 11,528 people were checked and 51 suspects were arrestedwhile 39 FIRs were registered and 15 recoveries were made.

