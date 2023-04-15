CTD arrests four alleged terrorists in Lahore

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations

According to the spokesman on Saturday, the CTD Punjab conducted 26 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 26 suspected persons were interrogated and four alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Al-Qaeda members Ayaz Khan, Yasin, Muhammad Salim and Muhammad Asad, he added.

The spokesman said that 1,414 grams of explosives, five detonators, 12.3 feet of safety fuse wire, 4.92 feet of prima card, four pistols 30 bore with ammunition, four prohibited magazines, 22 pamphlets and 4,520 rupees in cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

He added that the terrorists wanted to target important installations and religious places.

The police have registered four cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sargodha and Multan and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesman said that 419 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 21,897 persons were checked, 94 suspects were arrested, 63 FIRs were registered and 40 recoveries were made. The CTD was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he concluded.