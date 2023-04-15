UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Four Alleged Terrorists In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 09:42 PM

CTD arrests four alleged terrorists in Lahore

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations.

According to the spokesman on Saturday, the CTD Punjab conducted 26 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 26 suspected persons were interrogated and four alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Al-Qaeda members Ayaz Khan, Yasin, Muhammad Salim and Muhammad Asad, he added.

The spokesman said that 1,414 grams of explosives, five detonators, 12.3 feet of safety fuse wire, 4.92 feet of prima card, four pistols 30 bore with ammunition, four prohibited magazines, 22 pamphlets and 4,520 rupees in cash were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

He added that the terrorists wanted to target important installations and religious places.

The police have registered four cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sargodha and Multan and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesman said that 419 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 21,897 persons were checked, 94 suspects were arrested, 63 FIRs were registered and 40 recoveries were made. The CTD was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Police Punjab Sargodha Rawalpindi Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Int'l Organizations, Countries Call for End of Vio ..

Int'l Organizations, Countries Call for End of Violence in Sudan

1 minute ago
 Steps being taken for policemen welfare: DIG

Steps being taken for policemen welfare: DIG

1 minute ago
 Owner, official of housing society booked in Attoc ..

Owner, official of housing society booked in Attock

8 minutes ago
 Rybakina sends Kazakhstan into BJK Cup Finals with ..

Rybakina sends Kazakhstan into BJK Cup Finals with France, Spain, Czech Republic ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow ..

Russian strike kills 11 in eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims gains near Bakhmut

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim ..

Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad for taking action again ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.