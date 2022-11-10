UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Four Involved In Illegal Arms Business

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 07:21 PM

CTD arrests four involved in illegal arms business

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested four accused involved in illegal arms business from different areas of the metropolis and recovered illegal arms from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested four accused involved in illegal arms business from different areas of the metropolis and recovered illegal arms from their possession.

Head of CTD Intelligence Wing Raja Umer Khattab while addressing a press conference, told that the action was taken as a part of campaign against the business of illegal arms.

He said that the accused identified as Azmatullah, Bashir Khan, Fazal Jan and Farmanullah were arrested from University Road, Kashmir Road, Banaras Chowk and SITE areas. The accused were inter-provincial illegal arms suppliers. 18 illegal pistols, other weapons, magazines and huge cache of bullets were recovered from the possession of arrested.

Raja Umer Khattab said the campaign against the business of illegal arms was launched on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh and following these instructions, the Additional IGP CTD formed special teams for the purpose under the command of CTD Intelligence Wing head.

He said arms dealers from Peshawar, Darra Adamkhel, D.I. Khan and other areas were involved in supply of illegal arms. The dealers used social media handles for advertisment and business of their weapons. Interested people pay half of the decided amount for the arms through online payments and rest of the amount was paid in cash on delivery.

The CTD officer said that the accused involved in the said business were also charging people for arms licenses. They were making ditto copy of the licenses issued from the Interior Ministry and sending the picture of the same to concerned person online, he told and added that these fake licenses were also having QR codes and upon scanning the details of the same person also appear.

He said that the relatives and other known people of arms dealers from Peshawar, Darra Adamkhel and other areas had opened arms shops in Karachi. They were bringing arms and ammunition from there without payment of any taxes and any records to Karachi. Further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Peshawar Police Interior Ministry Business Social Media Road Same SITE From

Recent Stories

US Inflation Eases to 7.7% Over Past 12 Months in ..

US Inflation Eases to 7.7% Over Past 12 Months in October - Labor Department

1 minute ago
 AJK Varsity holds 19th Convocation, awards degrees ..

AJK Varsity holds 19th Convocation, awards degrees to around 1,000 students

1 minute ago
 CDA chief visits Capital hospital, inspected ongoi ..

CDA chief visits Capital hospital, inspected ongoing construction work

1 minute ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab inaugurates co-working pl ..

Secretary Sports Punjab inaugurates co-working place at NPSC e-Library

1 minute ago
 26 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

26 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

6 minutes ago
 PPC Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers, PPC Qalanda ..

PPC Lions, Tribals, Shaheen, Panthers, PPC Qalandar advance in LC Media Cricket ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.