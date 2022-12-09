CTD arrests four members of Tipu Group

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in an intelligence-based joint operation with security forces arrested four alleged members of Attiq-ur-Rehman, alias Tipu Group in Lakki Marwat, said a press release issued on Friday.

The arrested terrorists were allegedly involved in recent terrorist activities including target killings of police personnel, extortion and attacks on police installations.

CTD has recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

In another operation, another alleged terrorist, Zahidullah alias Lowangeen son of Mir Qadam, resident of Jani Khel was arrested.

The arrested alleged local commander Akhtar Mohammad alias Khalil belonging to Jani Khel Group was carrying head money of Rs.2 million.