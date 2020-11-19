UrduPoint.com
CTD Arrests Four Militants Affiliated With Banned SRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

CTD arrests four militants affiliated with banned SRA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Counter Terrorism Department on Thursday claimed to have arrested four suspected militants allegedly affiliated with the proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) involved in recent hand grenade and cracker attacks on sensitive agencies and Rangers.

Addressing a news conference, CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said that arrested suspects identified as Sarang alias Sohail Mirani, Basheer Ahmed, Anees Ahmed and Khawand Bukhsh alias Saleem Sindhi, confessed that the banned SRA was being funded by the Indian spy agency RAW.

He said that the CTD Operation-II team also recovered hand grenade and pistols from their possession.

The DIG said that the arrested suspects during initial interrogation confessed their involvement in hand grenade attacks on Rangers check post near Manzil Pump and on Rangers mobile at Kamran Chorangi on June 10, this year.

On June 19, 2020 the suspects threw hand grenade on two Rangers mobiles deputed for security at Ehsaas Programme cash distribution center in Liaquatabad in which a person was killed and 7 others sustained injuries. The suspects on July 08, killed a bakery owner retired Rangers Inspector Ashiq Ali in hand grenade attack in Bilawal Shah Noorani Goth.

The Commander of SRA was Syed Asghar Ali Shah alias Sajjad Shah. Shah's two brothers Paryal Shah and Zamin Shah were killed in police encounter.

Besides, the arrested had planned various other terrorist activities. Further investigations were underway, Omar Shahid Hamid added.

