CTD Arrests Four Militants Affiliated With Banned SRA

Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

CTD arrests four militants affiliated with banned SRA

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department in a joint operation with Rangers arrested four alleged terrorists belonging to proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department in a joint operation with Rangers arrested four alleged terrorists belonging to proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The CTD Operation-II and Rangers conducted an operation in Pehlwan Chowrangi near Rabia City, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and arrested Sajjad Ali Channa alias Sajjad Channa s/o Gul Muhammad, Mohsin Raza Channa alias Mohsin Channa s/o Niaz Hussain Channa, Noushad Ali alias Saddam s/o Sikandar Ali and Aslam Baig s/o Sajjan Khan, according to SSP CTD (Operations) Arif Aziz on Wednesday.

They belonged to SRA Asghar Shah alias Sajjad Shah group, which was involved in recent hand grenade attacks on Rangers and Police. 13 members of the said group were already detained by CTD Operations-II.

Arrested accused had been taking part in protests of Sindhi nationalists missing persons.

A hand grenade, arms and ammunition had been recovered from the possession of arrested accused. Further investigations were underway.

