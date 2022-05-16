CTD arrests four suspects

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four suspects belonging to different defunct organizations during intelligence based operations (IBOs) across Punjab

A spokesman for the CTD said the CTD Punjab also interrogated 18 suspects during IBOs in this week to avert any untoward incidents.

The arrested suspects included Fazal Elahi, Muhammad Yasir Bashir, Abdullah Khan and Bilal Qasim.

The spokesman said three FIRs had been registered against the suspects while explosive 400gm, a IED, safety fuse 8 feet, prima cord 3 feet, two non-electric detonator, six banned books,11 banned materials, cell phones and Rs 14,910 were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, during this week, 427 combing operations were conducted in coordination with police and law enforcement agencies, in which 14,935 people were checked, 59 suspects were arrested and 48 FIRs were registered with 29 recoveries.