CTD arrests four suspects in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four suspects in several operations across Punjab on Wednesday.

The CTD spokesperson said one suspect was taken into custody during an operation in Batapur area of Lahore and three suspects were arrested in Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Jhelum.

He said the CTD conducted combing and search operations at 46 locations of various districts, in which 467 people were verified through biometric system and 2,694 people were interrogated.

The CTD registered four cases against the arrested suspects and later shifted the suspects to an undisclosed place.