CTD Arrests Four 'terrorists'

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four alleged terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

A spokesman for the CTD said here on Saturday that during 30 intelligence-based operations, 30 suspects were interrogated, out of which four suspected terrorists were arrested, he added. Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were recovered from them, he added.

The arrested accused included Danish, Muhammad Raziq Afridi, Muhammad Muzaffar Mehmood and Hafiz Zahid Mehmood, the spokesman said and added that they all belonged to various banned organisations including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and other outlawed Organisations.

Four FIRs were registered against the arrested persons, he added.

The spokesperson said that 2,672-gram explosives, primacord 8 ft, five detonators, a pistol (30-bore) with seven bullets, a battery, five pamphlets, a book, four stickers, two receipt book, three magazines, five cards of banned organisation, a motorcycle - Honda 125, and Rs 38,200 in cash were recovered from therm.

During this week, the CTD conducted 351 combing operations with the help of local police and law-enforcement agencies, he said and added that during the operations, 14,265 persons were checked, out of which 46 suspects were arrested, 42 FIRs registered and 33 recoveries made.

