CTD Arrests Member Of Banned Outfit From Peshawar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2022 | 02:29 PM

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

The Counter Terrorism Department officials conducted raid along with officials of other law enforcement agencies and arrested the suspect.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh arrested a member of a banned outfit during a raid in Peshawar, a local private tv reported on Wednesday.

The CTD officials conducted raid and arrested the suspect

According to the sources, two accomplices of the arrested suspects were killed few days back in Ghotki. They said that the suspects were involved in terrorism and sectarian crimes in Balochistan.

Two terrorists had blown themselves up on Sunday after police cordoned off them in a search operation in Ubauro town of Sindh’s Ghotki district.

The police said that a group of bandits attacked cops at Langho Road and after a shootout two of them blew themselves up after being trapped in a police cordon.

Earlier, they hurled hand grenades at policemen, but fortunately they did not explode,police said.

SSP Ghotki Azhar Mughal said that the bandits were equipped with guns and hand grenades. “The bandits were out of ammunition stock when they blew themselves up in a bid to evade the arrest,” he said.

