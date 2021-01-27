UrduPoint.com
CTD Arrests Most Wanted Terrorist Abbas Jaferi

Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

CTD arrests most wanted terrorist Abbas Jaferi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) with the help of a Federal intelligence agency Wednesday arrested a most wanted terrorist affiliated with a banned outfit, who received medical aid and intelligence training from a neighbouring country.

Arrested identified as Muhammad Abbas Jaferi, belonged to proscribed Zainubiyuon Brigade, confessed receiving training from a neighbouring country in 2014, said a news release.

Jaferi was also closed aide and relative of another most wanted terrorist Yawar Abbas named in "Red Book".

During initial interrogation it was revealed that the arrested had also brain washed others and taken them to the neighbouring country for training. He also confessed using those for carrying out terrorist activities in the country.

Abbas Jaferi had conducted recce for number of terrorist activities in Karachi.

The CTD also recovered arms from his possession. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

