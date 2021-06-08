UrduPoint.com
CTD Arrests MQM's RAW Trained Militant

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday arrested MQM's former Sector In-charge of Gulbahar Nazimabad, a RAW trained militant from Soldier Bazar area of the city.

According to an official, arrested identified as Shamshad Khan s/o Khursheed Khan had escaped to India during 1992 Karachi operation, where MQM leadership got him connected with RAW in Bombay.

He received militancy training from RAW and was asked to return to Karachi with a task to spread chaos in metropolis, kill policemen, under cover officers, and others.

Arrested accused confessed killing and issuing orders to kill opponent party workers as well as own party workers. He has been to jail twice.

The CTD team recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Further investigations were underway.

