CTD Arrests Nine Alleged Terrorists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested nine suspected terrorists, including a woman, linked with banned organizations during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 35 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 36 suspected persons were interrogated and nine alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists were two members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Adnan Yusuf and Muhammad Luqman, two members of Lashkari Jhangvi Muhammad Salman Iftikhar and Abdul Halim, five members of ISIS Shiraz Alam, Abdahu Shah, Balqis Bibi, Shahid Ahmed and Muhammad Umar, he said.

He added that four hand grenades, 3 feet of prima card, 30-bore pistol with 42 bullets, 21 stickers of banned organization, a laptop, a tablet phone, two cell phones, 500 Afghani Currency and 37370 Pakistani cash were recovered from the possession of the alleged terrorists.

The police registered five cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

He said that 124 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 5814 persons were checked, 11 suspects arrested, 14 FIRs registered and seven recoveries were made.

