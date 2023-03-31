UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Nine Alleged Terrorists In Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested nine alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 21 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 23 suspected persons were interrogated and nine alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan members Muhammad Tayyab, Sher Muhammad and Tahir Mehmood, Lashkar Jhangvi members including Abdul Rashid Ghazi, Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Fahad, Ashd, Muhammad Usman and Rehan, he added.

The spokesperson said that explosives 2481 grams, safety fuse wire 24 feet, detonators 15 , one pistol 30 bore with bullets, 3 books of banned organization, 2 magazines, 8 stickers, 1 mobile phone and 14120 rupees in cash have been recovered from them.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage peace across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places.

The police have registered 5 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Sargodha, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesperson added that 340 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies.

During these combing operations 15558 persons were checked, 41 suspects were arrested and 33 FIRs were registered while 26 recoveries were made.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone would be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he concluded.

