CTD Arrests Nine Members Of Banned Outfits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested nine members of banned outfits during operations in different areas of the province.

According to a spokesman here on Saturday, the CTD Punjab conducted 33 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province, in which 35 suspected persons were detained and interrogated. Nine of alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons,explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include five members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) including Naveed Khan, Ghulam Hussain, Ghulam Abbas, Owais Ahmed and Akhwanzada, three members of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) including Muhammad Saif Afridi, Muhammad Hussain Masdani and Umar Ismail and one member of al-Qaeda Khurram Shahzad, he said.

He added that 2,970 grams of explosives, two detonators, 15 feet of protective fuse wire, 97 pamphlets of banned organization, 45 stickers, 40 flags, 18 receipt books and Rs 152,800 in cash have been recovered from the alleged terrorists.

The police have registered seven cases against the arrested terrorists in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said that 153 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 7,751 persons were checked, eight suspects were arrested, nine cases were registered and seven recoveries were made.

