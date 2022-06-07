UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Nine Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 08:41 PM

CTD arrests nine suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested nine suspects belonging to different defunct organizations during 38 intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Punjab.

A spokesman for CTD said that during these IBOs, 40 suspects were interrogated while the arrested nine suspects included Muhammad Riaz of defunct organization 'SMP', Syed Muhammad Taqi-ul Hasnain from 'SMP', Sadam Hussain from TTP, Jameelur Rehman from Al-Qaida, Khalid Mehmood from LeJ, Naveed Akhtar from HIA (RAW), Abid Ullah Khan from TTP, Muhammad Arshad from TTP and Asad Abbas from SMP.

However, two suspects - Rasool Khan and Ibrahim Khan - were also arrested for pilferage of explosives.

Accordingly, seven FIRs were registered against the suspects, whereas the CTD also recovered explosive 05kg, detonator 40, safety fuse 30ft, 05 hand grenade, a pistol 9mm with 06 bullets, 154 banned materials, cash Rs. 82,240, a potohar Jeep from them, the spokesman added.

He said that during this week, 452 combing operations were also conducted with the help of police/LEAs, in which 15,055 persons were checked, 70 suspects were arrested and 49 FIRs were registered with 29 recoveries.

The spokesman said that CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

