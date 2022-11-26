UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Nine Suspects

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CTD arrests nine suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab teams conducted 25 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts and arrested nine suspects belonging to defunct organisations during the last week.

During these operations, 25 suspects were interrogated. The arrested nine persons were identified as Azam Khan, Muhammad Nabi, Farooq Abbas, Shami Pervaiz, Muhammad Saddique, Abdul Manan, Ismail Khan, Abdur Raziq and Muhammad Bilal. Accordingly, eight first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the arrested persons.

The CTD also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), explosives 2768gm,13 detonators,safety fuse wire 38ft, one pistol of 9mm bore with 13 bullets, two pistols of 30 bore with 21 bullets, seven books, three booklets, 24 pamphlets, 20 stickers of banned organisations, steel nails 250gm, one mobile-phone and Rs 25,560 in cash.

During these the operations, 21,111 persons were checked, 36 suspects arrested and 33 FIRs were registered and 19 recoveries were made.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale passes away

25 minutes ago
 ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln so ..

ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln soft loan to Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.