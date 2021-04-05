UrduPoint.com
CTD Arrests Proclaimed Offender Affiliated With MQM-London

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

CTD arrests proclaimed offender affiliated with MQM-London

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department Monday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender affiliated with MQM-London and recovered arms from his possession.

Accused who has been identified as Asif Bhaya, was arrested from Manghopir Road.

Arrested man was involved in terrorist activities, killings, police encounters, attempt to murders and other heinous crimes, according to an official.

Asif Bhaya was earlier arrested in 2019 also but was released on bail.

CTD had formed special teams to apprehend all absconders and proclaimed offenders in terrorism cases.

Pakistan

