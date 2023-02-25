UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Seven Alleged Terrorists

February 25, 2023

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested seven alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations in Punjab.

According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 57 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 57 suspected persons were interrogated and seven alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists included members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Ahmadullah, Osama, Muhammad Faizan Ahmed Butt, Nazir Rehman, Hamad Khan, Abdul Rehman and Amanullah, he said and added that safety fuse 23.3 feet, prima card 4.5 feet, 13 detonators, 3 batteries, an electric switch, 73 pamphlets of banned organization, 54 stickers, 6 magazines, 2 books, a receipt book, 2 mobile phones and 15960 rupees in cash were recovered from them.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage peace across the province and wanted to target important installations and religious places.

Furthermore, during this week, a total of 483 combing operations were conducted with the help of police and law enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these combing operations 21326 persons were checked, 80 suspects were arrested, 55 FIRs were registered and 43 recoveries were made.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab was diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti state elements behind bars, he said.

