UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Seven Suspects

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 01:00 PM

CTD arrests seven suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested seven alleged terrorists during intelligence based operations (IBOs) in the province.

A spokesman for the CTD said 25 suspects were interrogated during the IBOs out of which seven were arrested who were identified as Shafiullah, Khalid Mahmood, Mohsin Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Sher Muhammad, Muhammad Luqman and Farooq.

The CTD also recovered five detonators, 12.5-feet safety fuse wire, two cell phones, 39 pamphlets, stickers and a receipt book of an outlawed organization and Rs 22,870 from them.

The spokesman said seven FIRs had also been registered against the alleged terrorists under the Anti Terrorism Act.

During the current week, the CTD with other law enforcement agencies conducted 433 combingoperations and checked 19,633 suspects while 96 accused were arrested. As many as69 cases were also registered, he added.

