CTD arrests seven 'terrorists' across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ):The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested seven alleged terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different areas of the province.

According to a spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 52 IBOs in different districts and detained and interrogated 52 suspects. Later on, seven alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested accused include five members of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, identified as Salman, Malik Asrar Ahmed, Abdul Khaliq, Ikramullah and Najibullah, and two members of Daesh, identified as Sher Zaman and Sher Muhammad, he added.

The spokesman said that explosives 1010-gram, one improvised explosive device (IED), two rocket shell, seven booster shells RPG, eight detonator, safety fuse wire 13 feet, two prima card, a pistol, six bullets, 26 pamphlets, 37 stickers, five magazines, a cell phone and Rs 44,980 in cash were recovered from the accused.

He said alleged terrorists wanted to carry out terrorist acts across province and target important installations and religious places. The police have registered cases against the alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala and shifted them to an unidentified location for interrogation, he added.

The spokesman said that 472 combing operations were conducted during the week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 8,034 persons were checked, 75 suspects were arrested, 58 cases were registered and 29 recoveries were made.

The CTD Punjab spokesman said for sharing any information, citizens could call CTD Punjab helpline on 0800 -11111.