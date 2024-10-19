CTD arrests seven terrorists during 129 operations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested seven terrorists in operations in various cities of Punjab.

According to a CTD spokesperson, 129 intelligence-based operations (IBO) were conducted in various cities of the province and terrorists were arrested. These operations were carried out in Lahore, Bhakkar, Attock, Vehari, Bahawalpur and Jhang, he added.

Two most wanted terrorists of Fitna-Al Khawarij, along with weapons and explosive material, were arrested from Lahore and Bhakkar. The recovered items included explosive material, nine detonators, 9-feet protective fuse wire, bullets, weapons, two IED bombs, mobile phones, banned pamphlets and cash were recovered from the terrorists.

Arrested terrorists were identified as Hayatullah, Sheen Khan, Muhammad Saddique, Zahoor Ahmed, Akram Khan and Mubashar Khan. They wanted to cause anarchy and fear among people through terrorist activities, added the spokesperson.

Officials stated that around 257 suspects had been arrested in 2,943 combing operations in the current week. During combing operations, 68,537 people were investigated.