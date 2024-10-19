CTD Arrests Seven Terrorists During 129 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested seven terrorists in operations in various cities of Punjab.
According to a CTD spokesperson, 129 intelligence-based operations (IBO) were conducted in various cities of the province and terrorists were arrested. These operations were carried out in Lahore, Bhakkar, Attock, Vehari, Bahawalpur and Jhang, he added.
Two most wanted terrorists of Fitna-Al Khawarij, along with weapons and explosive material, were arrested from Lahore and Bhakkar. The recovered items included explosive material, nine detonators, 9-feet protective fuse wire, bullets, weapons, two IED bombs, mobile phones, banned pamphlets and cash were recovered from the terrorists.
Arrested terrorists were identified as Hayatullah, Sheen Khan, Muhammad Saddique, Zahoor Ahmed, Akram Khan and Mubashar Khan. They wanted to cause anarchy and fear among people through terrorist activities, added the spokesperson.
Officials stated that around 257 suspects had been arrested in 2,943 combing operations in the current week. During combing operations, 68,537 people were investigated.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment operations1 minute ago
-
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations3 minutes ago
-
PPC delegation calls on President SCCI11 minutes ago
-
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution21 minutes ago
-
Seven falcon hunters arrested near Chenab River21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels holds informative session on CS3D21 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws arrested21 minutes ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities31 minutes ago
-
Minister Lanjar takes notice of 4 dead bodies of women31 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori stresses awareness of breast cancer31 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, 2 female pillion riders injured in accident41 minutes ago