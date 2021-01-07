CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

(@fidahassanain)

The Counter Terrorism Department says that the terrorists arrested from Sargodha have connection with secret agency of a neighboring country, and have been planning to target popular political and religious figures in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Seven terrorists were arrested from Sargodha, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Friday.

In a statement issued to the media organizations, the CTD said that the group of seven terrorists had connection with international network of terrorism and important political personalities were their target.

According to the report, all the seven terrorists were working for the secret agency of a “neighboring” country. The officials on the tip of an informant conducted the raid and arrested all of them from Sargodha.

The terrorists, the CTD said, were planning for some big targets and were working to create unrest in the country by fanning religious differences.

“The arrested terrorists have been arrested and taken to some unknown place for interrogation,” said the CTD report.

On other hand, high alert was issued for Quaid’s city of Karachi. NECTA issued this high alert on Wednesday night. It had already informed the police and other agencies that the terrorists could carry out any attack on Dec 13.

“After failure in Peshawar, the terrorists had changed their plan,” said NECTA in red alert issued last year in December.

It may be mentioned here that this development has taken place at the moment when the entire nation is already mourning the death of Hazara’s coal mine workers.