CTD arrests seven terrorists in a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 65 suspects and seven terrorists during an operation in the last seven days.

According to a spokesperson, the CTD conducted 64 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab.

Hand-grenades, hate material, religious hatred posters, detonators recovered from terrorist laps.

The terrorists include Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Shehzad, Atza Majeed, Muhammad Imran, Haider Khan, Magmad Qasim and Abdul Qudoos.