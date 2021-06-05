UrduPoint.com
CTD Arrests Seven Terrorists In A Week

Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

CTD arrests seven terrorists in a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 65 suspects and seven terrorists during an operation in the last seven days.

According to a spokesperson, the CTD conducted 64 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab.

Hand-grenades, hate material, religious hatred posters, detonators recovered from terrorist laps.

The terrorists include Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Shehzad, Atza Majeed, Muhammad Imran, Haider Khan, Magmad Qasim and Abdul Qudoos.

