CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in suicide attack on polio team in Lakki Marwat

(@imziishan)

Counter Terrorism department (CTD) while carrying out a search operation in Dera Ismail Khan arrested several suspected persons involved in suicide attack on polio team in Lakki Marwat

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Counter Terrorism department (CTD) while carrying out a search operation in Dera Ismail Khan arrested several suspected persons involved in suicide attack on polio team in Lakki Marwat.

According to media reports, three suicide facilitators have been identified as Jamshed from Saray Norang, Khalil and Hafeez Ullah from North Waziristan.It is pertinent to mention here that an anti- polio team was possible target of suicide bombing on December 19 in Lakki Marwat while no loss of life was reported.