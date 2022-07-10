CTD arrests six suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department ( CTD) Punjab has arrested six suspects, belonging to various defunct organisations, during operations in different districts of the province.

The suspects including Wahid Bhatti, Jameel-ur-Rehman, Shafqat Hussain, Mohsin Khursheed, Imran Khan and Kashif Ali from Rawapindi, Lahore and Gujranawala districts.

The CTD teams recovered explosives, IED, hand grenade and other items from them.

According to CTD press release issued on Saturday, the arrests were made during extensive IBOs across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident.