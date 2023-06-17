UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Six 'terrorists' In Different Areas Of Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

CTD arrests six 'terrorists' in different areas of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested six alleged terrorists during operations in different areas of Punjab.

According to a spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 55 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province, interrogated 50 suspected persons, arrested six alleged terrorists and recovered weapons, explosives and prohibited material from them.

Among the arrested terrorists, three belonged to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, and they were identified as Liaquatullah, Nadeem Khan and Inayatullah. One arrested terrorist is a member of Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, who was identified as Muhammad Younis, one Muhammad Ammar belongs to Daesh, and the last one Ijaz Ahmed is a member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesman, 1,358 grams of explosives, one hand-grenade, 6.

53-foot prima card, one laptop, 82 pamphlets, 45 stickers, two flags, six receipt books and 18,800 rupees in cash were recovered from the alleged terrorists. He said the alleged terrorists had planned to carry out various sabotage activities across the province, and they wanted to target important installations and religious places.

The police have registered six cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Multan, Gujranwala and DG Khan and shifted them to an undisclosed location for investigation, he added.

The spokesman added that 227 combing operations were conducted during the current week with the help of local police and security agencies, in which 11,694 persons were checked, 24 suspects were arrested, 23 FIRs (first information reports) were registered and 16 recoveries were made.

