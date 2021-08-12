CTD arrests son-in-law of notorious Rehman Dacoit

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi Thursday claimed to arrest son-in-law of notorious Rehman alias Rehman Dacoit, who is a sharpshooter and member of Lyari gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi Thursday claimed to arrest son-in-law of notorious Rehman alias Rehman Dacoit, who is a sharpshooter and member of Lyari gang.

According to an official, CTD arrested Sheharyar alias Sheriyal during an operation conducted in the Golimar area of the megalopolis.

Arrested accused during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in about 11 incidents of targeted killings and collecting extortion from Old Golimar and Lyari area.