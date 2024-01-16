CTD Arrests SRA Associated Suspect
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in a raid that was conducted in Tando Allahyar district.
The CTD's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the suspect Arbab Bheel was later booked at CTD Hyderabad police station on the state's complaint under sections 11 F (6) of Anti Terrorism Act and 23 (I) A of Sindh Arms Act, 2013.
The spokesman claimed that Bheel used to provide financial assistance and generated funds for the SRA, which was a banned outfit.
He claimed that the CTD recovered a pistol and live bullets as well as Rs 50,000 cash and a book of receipts issued to the donation providers.
He further claimed that Bheel during the initial interrogation confessed to his involvement in all such activities.
According to him, Bheel was also nominated in multiple FIRs for raising anti-state slogans, vandalism and for delivering hate speeches against the country.
The CTD produced the suspect before the Anti-Terrorism Court and obtained his physical custody.
APP/zmb
