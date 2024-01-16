Open Menu

CTD Arrests SRA Associated Suspect

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

CTD arrests SRA associated suspect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in a raid that was conducted in Tando Allahyar district.

The CTD's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the suspect Arbab Bheel was later booked at CTD Hyderabad police station on the state's complaint under sections 11 F (6) of Anti Terrorism Act and 23 (I) A of Sindh Arms Act, 2013.

The spokesman claimed that Bheel used to provide financial assistance and generated funds for the SRA, which was a banned outfit.

He claimed that the CTD recovered a pistol and live bullets as well as Rs 50,000 cash and a book of receipts issued to the donation providers.

He further claimed that Bheel during the initial interrogation confessed to his involvement in all such activities.

According to him, Bheel was also nominated in multiple FIRs for raising anti-state slogans, vandalism and for delivering hate speeches against the country.

The CTD produced the suspect before the Anti-Terrorism Court and obtained his physical custody.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Sindh Terrorist Army Police Station Hyderabad Tando Allahyar All Court

Recent Stories

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

7 minutes ago
 Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires inducti ..

Ex-skipper Nida Dar part of Female Umpires induction course

1 minute ago
 Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory ..

Towering Zeeshan aims to bowl Pakistan to victory in the U19 World Cup

1 minute ago
 Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

2 hours ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

5 hours ago
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

7 hours ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

8 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan