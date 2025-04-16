CTD Arrests SRA Terror Suspect
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a banned nationalist organization during an intelligence-based operation in the Sachal area on Wednesday.
The suspect, identified as Sajjad Shar alias Bablu, son of Ghulam Abbas, is reportedly linked to the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).
According to CTD officials, an illegal weapon was recovered from his possession at the time of arrest.
Shar has a criminal history and was previously arrested in cases related to murder, attempted murder, and possession of explosive materials.
Officials revealed that the accused had been conducting reconnaissance of sensitive installations in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, sharing the information with his accomplices.
He is currently being interrogated to identify other members of the SRA network. A case has been registered at the CTD police station, and further investigations are ongoing.
