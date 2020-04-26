CTD arrests street criminal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh on Sunday arrested an accused involved in various street crimes and murders.

The CTD conducted a raid in Lines Area and arrested Rehan alias Baba s/o Nabi Ahmed, said a press release issued here.

Arrested Rehan, along with his other accomplices, is allegedly involved in killing of a son of Rangers Officer during a robbery near Taj Medical Complex Saddar on August 6, 2016. One of Rehan's accomplice namely Danish alias Panchi has been awarded capital punishment in the same case.

Accused Rehan has been jailed several times earlier. He has been handed over to Brigade police station for further legal proceedings.