CTD Arrests Street Criminals Linked To Robbery-related Murders

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended two suspected street criminals on Monday, accused of fatally shooting citizens who resisted robbery attempts.

The arrests, made within the Model Colony police station's jurisdiction, resulted in the recovery of two pistols and ammunition.

As per the CTD Sindh spokesperson, the detainees, identified as Waleed and Raheem Babar, have admitted to their involvement in numerous street crimes.

They confessed to the murder of Fahad during a robbery altercation on August 15th, 2023, within the Tipu Sultan police station's jurisdiction.

Additionally, they confessed to the killing of Allah Ditta during a street crime in the PIB Colony on November 21st, 2023. Both incidents had been formally documented by the respective police stations.

Before their recent apprehension, the accused had a history of criminal activity and had previously served jail time.

A case has been filed at the CTD police station, and the recovered weapons have been dispatched for forensic analysis. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Police Police Station Jail Robbery August November Criminals

