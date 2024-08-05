Open Menu

CTD Arrests Suspect Transporting Cache Of Illegal Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Monday the arrest of an individual found transporting a cache of illegal arms.

According to a news release, CTD Operations conducted an intelligence-based operation in the SITE area, leading to the arrest of accused Razzaq, son of Muhammad Alam.

The authorities recovered a 7mm rifle, two 222 rifles, a 223 rifle, a 12-bore shotgun, and a 30-bore TT pistol from the bag the accused was carrying.

A case has been registered against the accused at the CTD police station following the recovery of the illegal arms, and further investigations are ongoing.

