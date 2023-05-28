UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Suspected Terrorist Associated With TTP

Published May 28, 2023

CTD arrests suspected terrorist associated with TTP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department has arrested a suspected terrorist allegedly associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based raid here on Saturday.

The CTD's spokesman informed that the alleged terrorist Taj Malook alias Hafiz son of Noor Kamal Orakzai and a resident of Kohat was arrested from the road leading to the overhead bridge in the Makki Shah area.

He claimed that a hand grenade, a detonator road and a clutch pin of a grenade were recovered from his possession.

He was later booked in an FIR bearing the crime number 8/2023 under 34 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 6/7 of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) and 4/5 of Explosives Act (EA) on the state's complaint.

According to the spokesman, he confessed during the interrogation that he used to motivate ordinary people to become terrorists.

The spokesman said in 2012 he attacked Frontier Constabulary in Dogar Orakzai with a team of TTP terrorists.

He was also involved in the 2013 attack on an army check post in the Ghalju Orakzai area, he added.

