CTD Arrests Target Killer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023

CTD arrests target killer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer affiliated with a banned political party.

A special team of CTD on a tip off, arrested a target killer of MQM (London) identified as Faraz alias Cheetah from SITE area, said a news release.

The arrested accused was affiliated with Qasba Aligarh Sector target killing team. An accomplice of the said accused namely Faraz alias Fajju had already been arrested.

The arrested accused had confessed his involvement in three target killings incidents and further investigations were underway.

