CTD Arrests Target Killer

Published June 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi on Friday arrested a former policeman involved in target killing, from near Metro Shopping Mall, University Road.

According to the CTD spokesman, the arrested accused was identified as Ghulam Hussain.

The accused during interrogation told the authorities that he was recruited by police in 1990 as a constable. During his posting at a police station in Sukkur in 1994, he spotted one of his opponents Anwar and shot killed him. He was arrested on the spot but escaped after getting bail.

Later on, the District and Session Court Sukkur announced death penalty for Ghulam Hussain after being proven guilty.

The arrested accused has been handed over to the police concerned for further legal proceedings.

