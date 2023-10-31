Open Menu

CTD Arrests Target Killer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday arrested an alleged target killer affiliated with MQM-London from Civil Lines Area and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

The arrested was identified as Rehman Qureshi alias Bablu, according to spokesman for CTD Sindh.

During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed that he was a member of North Karachi target killing team and had been involved in targeted killings of number of opponent political activists.

The recovered pistol was sent to forensics division. Further investigations were underway.

