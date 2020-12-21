CTD arrests target killer affiliated with banned outfit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department on Monday claimed to have arrested a most wanted terrorist affiliated with a proscribed outfit.

According to In-charge CTD Shoaib Qureshi, a most wanted terrorist who was also an absconder and proclaimed offender namely Ammad Ali alias Hammad alias Titu was arrested during an operation conducted near Fateh Family Park, Taimoria area.

The arrested accused was affiliated with banned Sipah-e-Muhammad and was involved in number of sectarian targeted killings. He confessed that he joined Farhat Abbas Zaidi group of the said organisation after bomb blast in Abbas Town back in 2012, after which he target killed various people.

Accused Ammad confessed killing four and injuring two members of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat in Scouts Colony, Gulshan Iqbal in 2012.

He also confessed killing Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat's Sallahuddin s/o Abdul Samad near People's Chowrangi and Muhammad Atif of Sipah-e-Sahaba in Rizvia area. Ammad told CTD that he killed Imam of a Masjid who was a worker of Sipah-e-Sahaba near People's Chowrangi in 2012.

Accused had remained in jail earlier also. Further investigations were underway.